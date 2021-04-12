Russian expert highlights Vietnam’s role in Eurasian integration processes

In the article, the author wrote that the great role and potential of Vietnam in the field have yet to be fully evaluated and optimized.
Vietnam is currently at the center of the global economy, he noted, adding that Vietnam is one of the leading countries in the ASEAN and is reinforcing its position by specific economic indicators.
Right amid the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam still posted the GDP growth rate of 2.91 percent in 2020, which may reach 7.1 percent in 2021 as predicted by the United Oversea Bank, making it one of the fastest growing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, the author said.
He also cited prestigious sources as saying that Vietnam is among the 40 largest economies in the world and the fourth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The country is also one of the 10 fastest growing countries in the world and among 16 most successful newly-emerging economies in the globe.
The expert asserted that Vietnam has shown the world that free trade has overcome all artificial barriers and restrictions.
A stable and secure investment environment, guaranteed by the government of Vietnam, is one of the most reliable political foundations in the world for the implementation of large-scale and long-term economic activities, he wrote.
Trofimchuk held that Vietnam will continue to grow in the next 10 years, and the successes in trade and economic cooperation between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have encouraged other ASEAN countries to become more actively involved in the integration processes in the Eurasian space.
Source: VNA
- Belarusian-Russian Editors' Club intent on supporting integration processes
- Lavrov Welcomes EEU-ASEAN Integration, Says New FTAs are in the Works
- Nikol Pashinyan highlights Nazarbayev’s undeniable role in bringing progress and prosperity to Kazakhstan
- Bizarre ‘Lenin lab’ embalms dead communist leaders to keep them ‘looking ageless’ in North Korea and Vietnam
- Armenian PM, Russian president talk on phone
- Economic cooperation seen as foundation of Belarus-Russia integration
- Expert: Pashinyan’s “projects” on changing Karabakh talks format won’t be implemented
- Experts to monitor process of picking PSNI chief
- Expert: The possible effects of snap elections in the Republic of Moldova
- The experts’ opinions: What are the possible ‘combinations’ in the future parliament?
- What was Franco’s role in the deportation of 10,000 Spaniards to Nazi camps?
- Vassilenko highlights importance of connectivity for sustainable development at High Level Conference on Central Asia
Russian expert highlights Vietnam’s role in Eurasian integration processes have 384 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.