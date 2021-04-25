Run for Peace comes back after one year off

Athletics
HÀ NỘI — The 47th Hà Nội Mới (New Ha Noi) newspaper Run for Peace has opened for registration, the organisers announced at the weekend in the capital city.
The annual race draws local and international runners, including amateurs and professionals who can register in different categories.
The event, in which athletes run around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, nearly 1,500 runners took part in the competition.
Also on Saturday, nearly 2,600 people joined the Olympic Run Day in Hà Nội, an activity held every year to encourage people to improve their physique.
Earlier, many people also ran at HCM City's Olympic Day Run on March 28.
Participants competed in the 5km route past famous sites like the Opera House, Notre Dame Cathedral, and Central Post Office. — VNS
