Role of female NA deputies discussed

Nguyễn Thuý Anh, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Female NA Deputy Group speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — To raise the amount of female deputies to the National Assembly (NA) and all-level People's Councils requires strong, synchronous, and effective solutions as well as political resolve and efforts from female candidates, a meeting in central Đà Nẵng City was told on Monday.

Nguyễn Thuý Anh, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Female NA Deputy Group, said legal regulations require that women must account for at least 35 per cent of the total number of female candidates for deputies to the NA and all-level People's Council.

Although the rate to the 14th NA and all-level People's Councils for 2016-2021 was higher than in the previous tenure, it failed to reach the targeted 30 per cent.

The world average rate is currently 25.5 per cent, and Việt Nam ranked 60th globally during the 14th tenure and fifth in Southeast Asia, after Timor Leste, Singapore, the Philippines, and Laos, she said.

Anh stressed that Việt Nam attaches importance to promoting gender equality and women's engagement in politics, noting that the country's constitution, policies, and laws on the matter have created a legal framework for women to play a role in political activities.

Lê Thị Nguyệt, Vice Chairwoman of the Committee, praised the contributions of female deputies to the country's development, especially on issues regarding women, children, gender equality, and social welfare.

During the 14th tenure, they actively contributed opinions on draft laws, thematic supervision reports, and Q&A sessions, she added.

A focus of the meeting was how to improve female candidates' election campaign skills, towards the goal of having more women representatives in elected bodies. — VNS