Quảng Trị Youth Union helps poor kids stay in school

Members of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of Quảng Trị Province guides a local student to learn. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thuỷ

QUẢNG TRỊ — The sight of the blue shirts of Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union members of central Quảng Trị Province has become familiar to the people in Hải Dương Commune, Hải Lăng District.

Their work has helped dozens of children in extremely difficult circumstances stay in school and look forward to a brighter future.

Lê Minh Đức, a second-grade student from Nhiên Khánh Village, lives with his grandparents because his mother died and his father has to work far from home to earn a living.

Every month, Đức receives encouragement and VNĐ300,000 (US$13) from the local Youth Union.

“The youngsters visit my family every month and help me learn. I’m so happy and will try my best to study well,” Đức told Tin Tức (News) online newspaper.

Đức is one of 77 children in an extremely difficult situation that the Youth Union of Quảng Trị Province has supported.

The programme to help poor kids was launched by the Youth Union in 2015 in Vĩnh Hà and Vĩnh Sơn communes, Vĩnh Linh District.

The work has received a positive response from many local unions and a large number of young people and has been replicated across five districts, towns and cities.

Lê Thị Hồng Tươi, a local fourth-grade girl, faces many difficulties. Her mother was paralysed in an accident in 2019 and her dad has to support all five people in her family.

“After class, I help my father to look after my young brother and do housework,” said Tươi.

“I love my father very much. He has to work to have money for my mother’s treatment and our study. Fortunately, the youth union’s help eases the burden on my family.”

In addition to monthly support of VNĐ300,000 to VNĐ1 million, Youth Union members also stay in close contact with the school about the kids' studies and help them study at home.

The Youth Union’s efforts have helped the children improve their academic results, according to Võ Trung Hiếu, vice chairman of People’s Committee of Hải Dương Commune.

“The programme has motivated the children not to give up their studies and become confident and amiable. It shares the economic burden of poor families and helps the children nurture their dreams,” said Trần Thị Thu, provincial Youth Union secretary.

“It also encourages young people to share their compassion for the poor.” — VNS