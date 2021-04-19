The event will take place from April 14 to 18 at the tennis courts of the provincial Party Committee and the Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development – Dak Nong branch.
The tournament is seen as an opportunity for the Vietnam Tennis Federation to select hopefuls for the national tennis team to participate in the upcoming Sea Games 31 in Bac Ninh province, as well as in international and national tournaments.
More than 80 tennis players from 11 clubs across the country will compete in the tournament.
The event also saw the participation of Vietnamese tennis star Ly Hoang Nam – the player who was sponsored by PV GAS.
With a total prize value of up to VND 150 million, the male and female winners will receive VND 40 million and VND 30 million, respectively.
Moreover, the matches of the tournament and the opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on national and local television channels.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Former West High football star Nathan Cottrell on good run at Ga. Tech
- Dec. 04: Five EFSC men's tennis players ranked in ITA junior college national rankings
- Tennis brings Woorons family together
- McNeese's Helena Besovic named Houston's head tennis coach
- BUSINESS IN BRIEF 4/3
- Rwanda: Kwibohora24
- 2018 In Review Fast Facts
- Lasting impressions: NorthJersey.com photographers choose their favorite photos of 2018
- State utility commission investigating whether contractor who caused fatal Sun Prairie explosion violated state law
- Rwanda Marks Liberation Day
- Rwanda: Kagame
- Rwanda: The 'Silent' Contributors to the Liberation Struggle
PV Gas accompanies the 2021 National Tennis Championship in Dak Nong have 230 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.