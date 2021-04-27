Project launched to protect children in coffee production

Implemented from October 2020 to March 2023 at a total cost of nearly 5.7 billion VND (248,000 USD), the project covers the six communes of Ea Tan and Dlie Ya in Krong Nang district, Ea Drong and Ea Tul in Cu M'Gar district, and Cu Bao and Ea Drong in Buon Ho township.

Objectives include improving the living conditions of children in coffee growing and processing areas, to ensure they are protected and their rights are observed.

About 2,000 children are expected to benefit from the project, most of whom are from ethnic minority groups.

According to Vice Director of the Dak Lak Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Pham Phuong, Dak Lak is an agriculture province and nearly 70 percent of its population are farmers.

Coffee is the major crop, he said, adding that the project will contribute to improving awareness among children, parents, businesses, and local authorities about children's rights, realising targets set regarding their care, especially in preventing them from leaving school during the harvest season.

Along with strengthening communications, the department will support poor children to return to school while assisting local authorities to inspect workplace safety at coffee production facilities, Phuong said.

At the same time, the department will coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to organise contests on technology application in coffee production, with the aim of erasing work involving child labour, while cooperating with the Health Department to prevent children being injured during production.

The capacity of units in the coffee supply chain to protect children will be enhanced, he said, adding that training courses will be held for relevant parties while communications on child protection laws will be strengthened. Businesses will be encouraged to sign agreements on not using child labour and ensuring workplace safety.

