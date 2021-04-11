Programme honours Vietnam’s Ao dai in Hanoi

The area in front of Khue Van Cac (the pavilion of the constellation of literature) in Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam became the “stage” for 15 designers to introduce more than 600 Ao Dai designs. Among them, there are renowned designers such as: Minh Hanh, Ngoc Han, Lan Huong, Chu La, and Trinh Bich Thuy.

The event, co-organised by the Thang Long Institute for Cultural Research (TICR) and Tinh hoa Dat Viet Magazine, also features the participations of more than 400 models, actors, and guests, including wives of ambassadors of Italy, India, Laos and Belarus.

Ao dai has long been a traditional costume and a typical cultural feature of Vietnam. Through ups and downs with constant changes, ao dai still honours the gracefulness and elegance of Vietnamese women.

The event “Ao Dai Cua Chung Ta” contributes to the continued promotion of community awareness and responsibility in preserving and protecting traditional Ao dai, and honouring and promoting Vietnamese traditional costumes; while, at the same time, promoting cultural exchange between Vietnam and other countries around the world.

Source: VNA