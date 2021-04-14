President plants trees to commemorate Hồ Chí Minh

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (second from left) and army’s officers plant trees to commemorate the late President Hồ Chí Minh at the K9 – Đá Chông historical site in Ba Vì District on the outskirts of Hà Nội on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc took part in a tree-planting campaign to commemorate the late President Hồ Chí Minh at a historical site on the outskirts of Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The campaign is part of the Government's initiative to plant one billion trees nationwide by 2025.

It was launched by Minister of Defence, Colonel General Phan Văn Giang, at the K9 – Đá Chông site in Ba Vì District, which served as a workplace for the late President and central Government between 1960 and 1969.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Phúc praised the army's efforts to plant trees in areas where their units are based.

"The army's forces have done a great job organising tree and forest planting campaigns where they are stationed, especially those based in midland and mountainous areas. It has helped improve the local environment, sceneries, and the life of local residents," he said.

He urged the defence ministry to keep raising soldiers' awareness on the importance of tree planting and forestation and expressed his confidence in their ability to set an example.

"With their high spirits and determination, the soldiers will keep up their role as a pioneer in implementing the one billion tree program, and help the people to do it for a greener, more sustainable Việt Nam," he said.

The army has planted more than 1.5 million trees and 737 hectares of forest from the beginning of this year, which is 2.7 times higher than the same period in 2020, according to Defence Minister Giang.

They plan to grow 3.3 million trees and 1,785 hectares of forest in 2021 alone, and more than 37 million trees for the whole 2021-25 period, he added.

Giang urged all divisions and units to quickly finalise their tree planting plants for each year from 2021 to 2025, and for the whole period.

"The planting activities need to be practical, the trees suitable to the seasons and climate in each area to have a high survival rate and grow well," he said.

"Units stationed in urban areas where lands are limited need to prioritise growing large, perennial, multi-purpose timber trees, and use technology to increase their quality and value," he added.

"Apart from growing trees, all units must work in close collaboration with the local authorities and sectors where they are stationed to protect the trees, plant forests, and prevent forest fires."

The tree-planting festival was an initiative by the late President Hồ Chí Minh in 1959 to encourage afforestation and forest protection. VNS