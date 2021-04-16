President Phúc hosts outgoing Russian Ambassador

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) had talks with Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov. on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov who came to bid his farewell at the end of his tenure in Việt Nam.

At the reception, President Phúc congratulated the diplomat on the successful completion of his mission in Việt Nam and his being awarded the Vietnamese State's Friendship Order for his contributions to the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Expressing his delight at robust growth of the partnership between the two countries, the President stated that Việt Nam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Russia. He said he welcomes the maintenance of regular bilateral exchanges at all levels, particularly at the high level.

He also praised the outcomes of the recent phone talk between Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying they have contributed significantly to boosting the countries' comprehensive cooperation.

Affirming Russia’s important role to stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in the world, Phúc said Việt Nam wants to increase its collaboration and mutual understanding with Russia at international forums and organisations, including the UN and ASEAN.

For his part, Vnukov underscored his gratitude toward the assistance he and the Russian embassy received from Việt Nam's Party, State, ministries and competent agencies during his tenure.

He pledged that in any position, he will make all-out efforts to promote the fruitful friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia. — VNS