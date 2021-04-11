President lauds Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng for achievements

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc addresses the working session with Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng leaders.

ĐÀ NẴNG — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc praised the central city of Đà Nẵng and the neighbouring province of Quảng Nam for their past achievements during a working session with their leaders on April 10.

He stressed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng's economies suffered negative growth. But in the first quarter this year, they have turned things around, with outstanding results.

Đà Nẵng has attracted a number of investors and is working on building a financial hub in the city. Meanwhile, Quảng Nam dealt with difficulties following disasters and flooding, and is focusing on tourism and services.

The President suggested the two localities seek pillar fields as Đà Nẵng is a hub in the central region and Đà Nẵng – Quảng Nam is a growth locomotive in the region and an important driving force of the country.

He asked them to become ‘localities worth living in’ and work together to help build a powerful country. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, they should strive to become safe tourism destinations.

Their leaders were urged to fix any shortcomings, step up reform, and rearrange a streamlined apparatus while ensuring effective vaccinations.

The President also asked to create a favourable business environment, fighting negative behaviour and look for group interest in the investment process.

Once Đà Nẵng sets hi-tech industry as a pillar, it is necessary to choose capable investors that abide by the law, and create a better working environment to raise labour productivity for socio-economic development. — VNS