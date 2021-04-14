President hosts ASEAN diplomats in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of ASEAN member states in Hà Nội on Tuesday, as they came to congratulate him on his election as President of Việt Nam.
On behalf of the diplomats, Brunei Ambassador to Việt Nam Pengiran Haji Sahari bin Pengiran Haji Salleh (Brunei chairs ASEAN this year) praised Việt Nam achievements in pandemic control and socio-economic development.
He said he is confident that the country will continue obtaining new achievements and elevate its position on the regional and global stages.
Reviewing Việt Nam's achievements as Chair of ASEAN last year, the diplomat lauded its significant contributions to building the ASEAN Community, containing the pandemic, and expanding external relations.
He expressed his belief that President Phúc will continue working to deepen the solidarity and co-operation within ASEAN and Viet Nam's ties with other bloc members.
In response, Phúc said that participation in ASEAN is always a priority in Việt Nam's diplomacy and that friendship with the bloc’s members has become the basis of Việt Nam's bilateral relations.
He said the spirit of cohesive and proactive adaptation helped ASEAN overcome difficulties last year, particularly amid the negative impact of COVID-19 on the region's socio-economy.
Based on such spirit, he noted that solidarity and co-operation among member states as well as the promotion of ASEAN's central role are key to overcoming obstacles to building a strong and prosperous ASEAN Community.
He pledged to continue fostering Việt Nam's friendship with ASEAN countries, implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, and contributing to sustainable development in Southeast Asia.
The President also expressed his wish that the diplomats will continue promoting their important bridging role and boosting friendship and co-operation between Việt Nam and other ASEAN member nations.
He also took the occasion to send his greetings to Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand on their traditional New Year festivals and to Muslim countries in ASEAN to celebrate Ramadan. — VNS
