President attends Boao Forum for Asia

HÀ NỘI – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc praised achievements of the Boao Forum for Asia over the past two decades in his video speech at the opening ceremony of the event held in Boao city of China's Hainan province on April 20.

The President hopes the forum continue being a communications channel for politicians, scholars, and businesses regarding key matters in the region.

Amid unprecedented challenges facing the world, no country could solve these difficulties by itself, the President noted.

He said that only cooperation and solidarity could bring about success and join actions of nations were needed for inclusive and sustainable growth that ensures safety for the people.

Phúc highlighted a number of issues that require special attention from countries. They included promoting cooperation in disease control and prevention; ensuring opportunities to access vaccines at reasonable costs; maintaining macroeconomic stability and facilitating trade and investment; mobilising resources for sustainable and inclusive economic development towards the realisation of the 2030 sustainable development goals; and building synchronous infrastructure and developing human resources for digital transformation.

On Việt Nam – China cooperation, he highlighted the two countries’ collaboration in containing COVID-19 and sustaining economic growth to become bright spots in the region and in the world.

The President affirmed Việt Nam's wish for comprehensive, effective, and equal cooperation with China for mutual benefits so that the two could together overcome the pandemic, maintain an environment of peace and stability, and push for the strong growth of their ties.

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 (AC2021) is set to run from April 18 to 21 under the theme of "A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation".

It consists of six modules – "Explore China", "Understand the Changing World", "Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation", "Embrace the Industrial Changes", "Dance with New Technologies" and "Development for All". VNS