The peaceful space of the suburbs of Ho Chi Minh City with green areas such as Can Gio, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon always attracts city dwellers, especially busy people. Just one or two days of weekend, visitors can still roam by canoe on the Saigon River, taste Can Gio Salanganes’ nest, take the nest; or grow rice, make rice paper in Cu Chi …
Head of Communications and Marketing Department of TST Tourist Nguyen Minh Man said that while Covid-19 development is still complicated, people prefer tourist sites in near locations. With the above-mentioned destinations available, travel agencies have been looking for ways to diversify agricultural tourism products in Ho Chi Minh City, thereby opening up more choices for tourists.
By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan
Potential of agritourism waiting for more determination to thrive have 537 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.