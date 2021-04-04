Politburo member Dinh Tien Dung assigned as Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee

A ceremony was held in the capital city of Hanoi on April 3 morning to announce the Political Bureau’s decision.

While handing over the decision to Dung, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong showed his belief that with his firm political mettle, capacity, intelligence and working experience and with the support of central agencies and the close coordination of the municipal Party Organization, administration and people, Dung will continue inheriting the achievements and experience of the predecessors to direct the successful implementation of the 17th Hanoi Party Congress's Resolution and the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution, and build a dynamic, innovative and creative Hanoi so as to deserve people's trust in the capital – the City for Peace.

At the meeting, newly-elected NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his thanks to ministries, sectors, localities and Hanoi's Party members and people for helping the municipal Party Organization and himself fulfill all assigned tasks.

Hue believed that with Dung's experience in and knowledge about Party building, socio-economic development and defense and security, the new Secretary and other members of the municipal Party Committee will lead the capital city to move forward and gain greater achievements.

For his part, Dung promised that he will do his utmost to fulfill political missions assigned by the Party, State and people.

Dung was born on May 10, 1961. He is a member of the Political Bureau in the 13th tenure, a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

Source: VNA