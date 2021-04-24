PM’s urged stronger COVID-19 prevention measures during holiday

A medical worker gives a COVID-19 vaccination to a border guard in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bằng. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday signed an official telegram on enhancing COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control to ministries, cities and provinces.

The official telegram said that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are still increasing in many countries. Especially in a number of neighbouring countries, including Cambodia and Thailand, the pandemic is still causing issues on a large scale. In the country, although well controlled, there is risk of another outbreak, especially from sources of illegal entry.

In order to maintain the achievements of pandemic prevention and control, especially during the upcoming four-day holiday for Reunification Day on April 30 and Labour Day on May 1, PM Chính requests ministries, provinces and cities to strengthen vigilance against pandemic risks, promote responsibility for leaders, while effectively implementing pandemic prevention and control measures.

The Minister of Health is responsible for professional direction, proactively advising and proposing interdisciplinary issues, urging all branches and levels to implement the directions of the Government, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, to sum up and report on the situation and results to the PM.

Agencies, organisations and enterprises are to regularly self-assess pandemic prevention and control requirements and measures, and update self-assessment results on the anti-pandemic map system.

The PM asked for limiting unnecessary events and activities which include large gatherings of people. In case of activities, organisers must strictly implement safety measures in accordance with regulations.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security will continue to strictly control immigration activities along borders.

The Ministry of Public Security will strengthen checking and quickly detecting cases of illegal entry in the area, especially in border provinces.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport, according to their assigned functions and duties, will continue to closely manage entry and medical quarantine centres.

The Ministry of Information and Communications, Ministry of Health, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, and press agencies will continue to communicate about the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination and prevention measures according to regulations. — VNS