PM wraps up working trip to attend ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Indonesia for the ASEAN Leaders’ meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived in Hà Nội at midnight Saturday, early Sunday morning, successfully concluding their trip to attend the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This was his first overseas working trip since Chính was elected as the Prime Minister of Việt Nam earlier this month.

During the trip, PM Chính attended the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting; held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo; met with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah; had bilateral meetings with Cambodian PM Hun Sen, Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin; and received ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

At the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting, the regional leaders focused on discussing ASEAN Community building, the bloc's external relations, and issues of regional and international concern.

On the Myanmar situation, Chính affirmed that Việt Nam, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-21 and the Council’s President for April 2021, has worked to create favourable conditions for the ASEAN member nations to collaborate closely at UN forums in mobilising support for the bloc's efforts in approaching and finding suitable solutions to the Myanmar issue.

During the bilateral meetings, Chính received congratulations from ASEAN leaders on his election as the PM as well as Việt Nam's successes in COVID-19 prevention and control, and taking over the role of ASEAN Chair 2020. The foreign leaders affirmed that they have attached great importance to and want to further strengthen cooperative and friendly relations with Việt Nam.

For his part, Chính asserted that Việt Nam has continued to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, being a responsible member of the international community, and proactive and active international integration.

The Vietnamese PM and the leaders of the ASEAN nations agreed to continue developing multifaceted cooperation, especially in the fields of investment, trade and response to emerging pandemics such as COVID-19. — VNS