PM visits Nhan dan newspaper ahead of Revolutionary Press Day

Talking to the daily's leaders and staff, PM Phuc said the Nhan dan newspaper, the organ of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, has greatly contributed to the cause of national liberation and reunification in the past, as well as national development at present.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, he congratulated the newspaper on its enormous achievements, voicing his belief that its staff will keep upholding their traditions in the new context and further develop the newspaper so that it will continue living up to the Party, State and people's trust.

For his part, Thuan Huu, Editor-in-chief of the daily, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Information and Education Commission and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists' Association, said the newspaper has been exerting efforts to further develop, noting that it is always absolutely faithful to the revolutionary cause, makes utmost contributions to national development and safeguarding, and strives to turn itself into a key multimedia communication agency of the Party and State.

He also expressed his hope for more attention from the Party, the State and the PM to the press in general and the Nhan dan newspaper in particular.

