PM calls for vigilance against COVID-19

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked ministries, agencies, localities, units and individuals to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and raise their sense of responsibility for public health.

He made the request during a Cabinet meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control on Monday, which was held amid the complex developments of the pandemic globally.

According to a document on the meeting issued by the Government Office, the PM pointed out the high risk of pandemic resurgence in Viet Nam as its neighbouring countries were facing spikes in cases.

Given this, it was hard to complete the dual tasks of socio-economic development and fighting the pandemic, he said.

The leader urged ministries, agencies and localities to stay updated on the COVID-19 situation at home and in foreign countries, and seriously implement prevention and control measures.

He reiterated the need to follow the Ministry of Health's 5K message: khau trang (face mask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).

Any violations must be strictly punished in line with the regulations of the Party and laws of the State, the PM noted.

The Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, provincial-level People's Committees and other ministries and agencies must step up inspections over the observance of quarantine regulations, he said.

He called for limiting mass gatherings and wearing masks in public places, especially at festivals.

Northwestern border provinces should work with the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security and closely co-operate with neighbouring countries to control immigration via roads and sea routes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health should enhance international co-operation to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and quick testing techniques, while facilitating vaccine production at home, the PM said. — VNS