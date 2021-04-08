|Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung
The Prime Minister has signed a decision to appoint Mr Pham Binh Minh, Dao Viet Trung and Nguyen Van Tho as Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs.
Meanwhile, Mr Tran The Ngoc will take over the position of Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Mr Le manh Hung will be appointed Deputy Minister of Transport.
The Prime Minister has signed retirement decisions for two Deputy Ministers of Training and Education, namely Mr Nguyen Van Vong and Mrs Dang Huynh Mai. Another official to retire is Mrs Chau Hue Cam, Deputy Minister of Trade.
In early August this year, the Prime Minister also appointed over 20 Deputy Ministers, including 7 Deputy Ministers of Trade, 6 Deputy Ministers of Information and Media and 4 Deputy Ministers of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Source: TTOL
Translated by Vu Hung
- Australia's new prime minister sounds like he wants to take on China's growing influence in the South Pacific
- Italy Set for New Government -- Then a Snap Election: QuickTake
- Introducing the new cast and crew of Downing Street
- Greek PM reshuffles cabinet, key portfolios unchanged
- Italy swears in first fully populist government
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 24/1
- VIETNAM POLITICAL NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
- SERVES THEM RIGHT: Australian MPs have talked about the dual citizenship problem for nearly 40 years
PM appoints 3 new Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs have 209 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.