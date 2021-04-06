pia group ready to provide professional and high quality aerospace engineering services

The certification allows the Aviation Engineering Service Centre (PIA Engineering) of PIA Group to provide aircraft component maintenance services at Nguyen Khe Industrial Zone, Dong Anh, Hanoi.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Hanoi, PIA Group includes a large number of units operating in multiple fields such as aviation, transportation, tourism, construction, and real estate. In particular, PIA Group’s aviation services include aircraft maintenance, ground services, fuel supply, in-flight meals, goods transportation, aviation agency, pilot training, and more.

PIA Engineering under PIA Group provides maintenance, repair, and guarantee services for aircraft component such as maintenance, repair, overhaul; supplying aircraft spare parts, components, and materials; providing rental equipment and aviation specialised services.

Additionally, PIA Engineering also provides technical training services to support human resources for airlines, including designing, manufacturing, replacing aircraft cabin interior parts, and other auxiliary services.

Taking service quality as a guideline and setting the customers' interests as its top priority in all activities, PIA Engineering and PIA Group are constantly striving to provide optimal solutions and meet the customers' needs according to three criteria: professionalism – responsibility – creativity.

"With synchronous and modern equipment from leading European and American manufacturers, along with a team of professional and technical staff who have many years working in the field of aviation engineering, we commit to providing airlines with best-in-class products and services. We are ready to compete with reputable regional and international aviation service centres," said Doan Van Phuong, chairman and CEO of PIA Group JSC.

The Inspection and Demonstration programme of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) for the approval of the Maintenance Organisation certification includes 18 important subjects such as manual system, quality assurance system, safety management system, internal training programme, qualification of certifying staff, management of tools, equipment, and materials, among others.

With the methodical investment, elaborate preparation and intense concentration of the whole Board and directors and staff, PIA Group JSC has proven to meet all standards and requirements of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and other authorities.

Additionally, the strength of the PIA Engineering under PIA Group have been recognised and praised by the inspection team of the CAAV. In particular, machinery and equipment work synchronously and have been imported from reputable manufacturers in aviation such as KUNZ, Saft, and Crane in the US and Europe. The equipment system is the most synchronous and modern in Vietnam, being equivalent to prestigious aviation engineering service centres in the region and the world.

Moreover, members of the management and technical staff are appreciated for having a high level of professional expertise and immense experience. All are qualified to complete tasks and maintain service quality standards proposed by the authorities.

Pham Anh Tuan, deputy director of PIA Engineering, said that the high-quality aviation workforce has been well trained. With much experience in aviation, technicians are acknowledged in expertise by the authorities, which is the biggest advantage of PIA Engineering.

"Modern machinery and equipment is a necessary condition for the PIA Engineering to operate high-quality aviation services, while a team of experienced managers and technicians is to maintain quality and guarantee the prestige of the PIA Engineering. "All companies can purchase, equip, and upgrade facilities when they have enough financial resources but employing enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and experienced personnel in the aviation industry requires a great deal of efforts. It is a great result of a thorough recruitment process," Tuan noted.