Phú Quốc Island among world’s 15 best islands to retire

Bãi Dài Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on Phú Quốc Island. — Photo vntrip.vn

HCM CITY – Phú Quốc Island, in the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang Province, has been named as one of the world’s best 15 islands to retire to, thanks to its beaches, low cost of living and rich culture.

It was one of four Asian islands to break into the global list released by Irish publisher International Living, which focuses on overseas retirement.

Việt Nam’s largest island has also been named among 15 best islands in the world to retire on in 2021 by www.travelawaits.com.

Phú Quốc is much loved by retirees thanks to its variety of urban to rural areas to live in. It's also appealing because of its many beaches and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in tropical weather.

Experts covering overseas retirement trends for more than 40 years have released their latest picks, said the tourism website.

Criteria for top 15 list include "the ability to live a simpler, more peaceful life, without breaking the bank," it added.

The website noted that Phú Quốc may be a bit more expensive to live than the mainland since goods need to be flown or ferried in.

"Still, it's appealing to retirees for its many beaches and opportunities for enjoying the outdoors in tropical weather. The snorkeling is excellent!" it said.

Malta tops the overall list while three other Asian islands are Thailand's Koh Samui, Indonesia's Bali and Malaysia's Penang.

Việt Nam ranked 10th in the 2021 Annual Global Retirement Index by International Living.

The magazine provides in-depth coverage of the world's top retirement havens.

"Việt Nam may be growing in leaps and bounds, but for retirees looking for a delightfully comfortable lifestyle, it remains one of the least expensive countries on earth," it quoted 65-year-old California expat Deb Aronson, who has been living in Vietnam for 10 years.

Phú Quốc is also a popular tourist destination in Kiên Giang. As the province has remained safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, without any community infections recorded, the locality has seen a quick recovery in the number of visitors after each COVID-19 outbreak.

The island became a top tourist destination after it built an international airport in 2012 and the government rolled out a 30-day visa-free policy for foreigners in 2014.

In the first quarter of 2021, Kiên Giang welcomed nearly 1.2 million visitors, down 32.9 per cent year-on-year and representing 16.8 per cent of its annual target, with total revenue standing at about VNĐ1.56 trillion (US$67.6 million). — VNS