[Photos] PM Phạm Minh Chính attends the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính participates in the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting, which officially opened on Saturday afternoon at the office of the regional grouping's secretariat in Indonesia's capital Jakarta. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang Joining the meeting are leaders of nine ASEAN member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and leader of the Myanmar military Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. They are scheduled to discuss building of the ASEAN Community, the efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and on economic recovery, ASEAN's foreign relations, and regional issues, including the Myanmar crisis. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

Under the witness of the ASEAN General Secretary Lim Jock Hoi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (sitting) signs the guest book at the ASEAN Secretariat during the trip to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting, the first overseas trip for Chính in his role as the Government leader of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo