Phan Thiet airport to start construction soon

This project is of special significance in terms of military-defense. Together with Phan Thiet civil airport, which will be built in the BOT (build-operate-transfer) form, it will have a designated capacity of two million passengers a year.
According to a plan of the national aviation transport development to 2020, with a vision to 2030, Phan Thiet Airport is a level 4E and civilian-military airport. It also serves international flights, with a 3,050 meter runway, thereby contributing to promoting the socio-economic development of the locality and the Central region of Vietnam.
Over the past time, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) has strictly directed its affiliated units to complete investment procedures for the construction of the project.
The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2022 and will meet training and combat readiness requirements of the Air Defense – Air Force (ADAF) Service, contributing to building a modern Vietnam People's Army by 2030.
During the event, General Don asked the service to map out plans for the implementation of the project as scheduled with high quality and absolute safety.
In addition, the MND's functional units were requested to instruct the ADAF Service to carry out the project. Meanwhile, the Military Region 7 Command had to assign the Binh Thuan provincial Military Command to create favorable conditions for the service to carry out the project.
Translated by Minh Anh
- Land management violations under investigation in Phan Thiet
- Government to start construction of the Indian Institute of Skills in Mumbai
- Eastern Chinese city starts construction of new metro line stretching to Shanghai
- 36 foreign investors bid for construction of North-South Expressway
- Govt wants construction of Long Thành airport to begin in early 2021
- Eight hurt as Imphal airport's roof caves in
- Thailand's US$7b airport rail project off the ground after months of dispute
- Thailand's US$7 billion high-speed train linking 3 airports gets off the ground after months of dispute
- Shirdi Airport to get CISF cover; ISTRAC Port Blair secured
- AAI planning to monetise 759 acre of land near 8 major airports
- AAI plans to monetise over 750 acres of land near eight major airports
- Thailand's $7 billion airport rail project off the ground after months of dispute
Phan Thiet airport to start construction soon have 351 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.