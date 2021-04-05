Phạm Minh Chính elected Prime Minister of Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the election of Phạm Minh Chính as the Prime Minister for the 2021 – 2026 tenure on Monday afternoon.
The resolution won the support of 462 of the 466 legislators present at the sitting, equivalent to 96.25 per cent of the total NA deputies, and took effect immediately after the adoption.
Phạm Minh Chính, born on December 10, 1958, was a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, a Politburo member in the 12th and 13th tenures, Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 12th tenure, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and head of the committee's sub-committee for internal political protection in the 12th tenure, an NA deputy in the 14th tenure, and Chairman of the Viet Nam – Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group of the 14th NA. — VNS
