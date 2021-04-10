Permanent Vice NA Chaiman pays Chol Chnam Thmay visit to Soc Trang

Most Venerable Tang No, permanent vice president of the association, said it has so far encouraged Khmer Buddhist monks and followers to engage in social activities, and popularised the Party's policies and guidelines, the State's laws, and campaigns and movements launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front.
Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, the association has postponed the traditional New Year's rituals and informed the Khmer community on pandemic prevention measures, he added
Speaking at the visit, Man highlighted Vietnam’s initial success in the fight against COVID-19, saying that the achievement is partly contributed by Khmer people nationwide, including those in Soc Trang.
He wished the association and Khmer people continue working together to overcome difficulties and implement the nation's dual goals of pandemic prevention and economic development.
He asked them to further participate in the local prevention of natural disasters, drought, and saline intrusion as well as in upcoming National Assembly and People's Council elections.
On the occasion, the official presented 25 gifts worth 130 million VND (5,645 USD) to local Khmer Buddhist monks and to the association.
According to Most Venerable Tang No, Khmer people accounts for over 30.18 percent of Soc Trang's population and run 130 worshipping establishments.
Source: VNA
