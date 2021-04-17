Performance blended contemporary dance with traditional art presented in Hanoi

A scene in the dance performance
The 50-minute show called Than, name of a melody of Tuong singing is choreographed by Nguyen Duy Thanh with the participation of electronic musician Luong Hue Trinh and drummer Luong Van Quy from the Vietnam Tuong Theater, contemporary dancers including Tran Ngoc Minh, Dao Nhat Vy and Vu Ngoc Bao.
Nguyen Duy Thanh is a Hiphop and contemporary dancer with more than 17 years of dancing. He is the first Vietnamese artist who made an effort to blend different kinds of dances, such as Hiphop, contemporary into traditional dances to create a unique style.
Thanh has collaborated and worked with many famous local and international artists, namely Tran Ly Ly, Arco Renz, Heiner Goebbels. He has won several awards in Hip-hop and contemporary dance in Asia and the world.
Choreographer Nguyen Duy Thanh (C)
By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh
