Head of the commission Nguyen Van Binh made the statement in a reception in Hanoi on January 17 for DRC Vice President Long Guoqiang on the occasion of his trip to attend the Vietnam Economic Forum 2019.
Binh said amid the rapid and complicated developments in the region and the world, the increasing sharing of experience to promote practical and effective collaboration in diverse areas is especially important.
Long, for his part, said the Party, State and people of China attach importance to ties with Vietnam.
He wished that leaders of the two Parties and countries would direct ministries, agencies and localities to foster exchanges and political trust for the healthy, stable and long-term development of bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the future.
Source: VNA
- Wiggles Birthday Parties: Wiggles Sing Along Party Fun!
- A Couple of Fine Dining Tea Party Games
- Birthday Party Favors
- Picking Birthday Party Favor Ideas
- Celebrate a Promotion With a Party
- Mardi Gras Party Games to Create a Carnival like Festival
- Chinese New Year - A Great Idea For A Dinner Party
- Chinese New Year - Welcome the New Year in With a Great Celebration
- Learn About The Current Spa Trend - At Home Spa Parties
- Start Your Own Party Plan Business
- Themed Birthday Party Supplies
- A Little Party History Trivia
Party official receives Chinese guests have 204 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.