Party official receives Chinese guests

Head of the commission Nguyen Van Binh made the statement in a reception in Hanoi on January 17 for DRC Vice President Long Guoqiang on the occasion of his trip to attend the Vietnam Economic Forum 2019.

Binh said amid the rapid and complicated developments in the region and the world, the increasing sharing of experience to promote practical and effective collaboration in diverse areas is especially important.

Long, for his part, said the Party, State and people of China attach importance to ties with Vietnam.

He wished that leaders of the two Parties and countries would direct ministries, agencies and localities to foster exchanges and political trust for the healthy, stable and long-term development of bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the future.

Source: VNA