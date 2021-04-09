Party leader presents decisions appointing heads of Party Central Committee’s commissions

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo held a ceremony on Thursday to announce decisions appointing the new heads of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and Commission for Mass Mobilisation.
Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng presented the decisions to the officials at the ceremony.
Trương Thị Mai, a member of the Politburo and head of the Commission for Mass Mobilisation, was assigned to be head of the Organisation Commission.
Meanwhile, Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, a Secretary of the Party Central Committee, was assigned to lead the Commission for Mass Mobilisation.
Addressing the ceremony, Mai said it was an honour to be assigned the new task and pledged to do her best to perform well. — VNS
