Party leader lauds outgoing US ambassador’s contributions to Việt Nam-US ties

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (right) talks to outgoing US Ambassador to Việt Nam· Daniel Kritenbrink during the reception on Thursday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng hosted a reception for outgoing US Ambassador to Việt Nam Daniel Kritenbrink in Hà Nội on Thursday, during which the Vietnamese leader recognised the diplomat's contributions to the increasingly practical and effective development of the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and the US.

He affirmed Việt Nam's external policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and active international integration, adding that Việt Nam hopes to further strengthen the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership.

The Party chief asked the ambassador to convey his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for his congratulations on the Vietnamese leader's re-election as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Through the ambassador, he invited the US President to visit Việt Nam soon. He expressed his belief that the Việt Nam-US relationship will be further developed in an effective and practical manner in the working tenure of President Biden.

For his part, Kritenbrink lauded the dynamic development of Việt Nam as well as the country's positive role, position and contributions in regional and global issues.

He said he believed that with strategic, capable and practical leaders, Việt Nam will continue to make stronger steps forwards. The diplomat thanked leaders of the Party, State, ministries, and sectors of Việt Nam for supporting and coordinating with him so that he can complete his mission.

Showing delight at the positive, practical and effective expansion of Việt Nam-US relations over the years, he reaffirmed that the US attaches importance to and hopes to further deepen the comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam in all fields on the basis of mutual respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institution.

The ambassador showed optimism about the prospects of bilateral ties in the future, pledging that in any position, he will continue to make contributions to the growth of the Việt Nam-US relationship.

US President Joe Biden three weeks ago announced his intent to nominate Kritenbrink to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, according to the White House's website.

Daniel Kritenbrink has been US Ambassador to Việt Nam since 2017. — VNS