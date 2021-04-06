Party chief holds phone talks with Russian President

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, during which the leaders informed each other about recent major affairs and achievements of the two nations.

Trọng told Putin about the outcomes of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s 13th National Congress, Việt Nam's progress after 35 years of national reform, as well as the country's visions, targets and orientations for future development, among others.

Expressing his gratitude toward Russia's support for Việt Nam, the Party leader stated the Vietnamese Party and State always valued the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia. He hoped the bilateral ties would grow fruitfully for the sake of the two countries’ peoples in contribution to regional and global peace and development.

For his part, Putin congratulated Trọng on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee for the 13th tenure and Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on his election as State President of Việt Nam.

Both leaders stressed that the Việt Nam – Russia relations had been thriving in almost all fields and that the sides would continue taking specific measures to foster their cooperation in security, defence, energy, oil & gas, economy, trade, education and training, and tourism.

They laid special emphasis on further collaboration in COVID-19 prevention and control via mutual support regarding vaccine research and production.

The leaders shared a common stance on the need of building healthy international relationships of mutual respect, friendship, equality, mutually beneficial cooperation; and settling disagreements through dialogues and peaceful measures in the current international context.

Việt Nam and Russia would continue to collaborate more effectively at regional and international forums for peace, stability and development in Asia – Pacific and the world, they said.

The Vietnamese Party chief took the occasion to invite Putin to officially visit Việt Nam this year and attend the closing ceremony of the Việt Nam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Việt Nam. The Russian President accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS