Party and political work contributes to COVID-19 prevention and control

Over the past time, the whole military has embraced directions and instructions of the Party, State, National Steering Committee, Central Military Commission (CMC), Ministry of National Defense (MND) and central agencies and ministries in preventing and controlling the pandemic.

Generally, defense agencies and military units effectively carried out Party and political work for COVID-19 prevention and control. As a result, all defense people have upheld their sense of responsibility for preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

All military units have participated in preventing and controlling the pandemic. Particularly, border guard units strictly managed the border and controlled the illegal entry and exit. Their effort has contributed to minimizing the risk of infection in the country from other countries.

Another good outcome of Party and political work of defense agencies and military units was reflected in the massive and effective participation of military troops in overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, carrying out search and rescue activities.

Generally, thanks to Party and political work, military units have successfully fulfilled their assignments as well as provided effective support for society, contributing to promoting the beautiful image of Uncle Ho's soldiers in the current context.

At the event, delegates highlighted the outstanding results of Party and political work for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as discussed difficulties and shortcomings in carrying out Party and political work for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Concluding the conference, General Can praised the whole military's great effort in COVID-19 prevention and control and requested Party committees of military units to further educate troops to raise their awareness of assigned tasks, especially the task of COVID-19 prevention and control in the current context.

