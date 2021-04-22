Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC

A painting by Vincent Monluc
Exhibits are 75 watercolor paintings of 39 painters who are members of the Sai Gon Watercolor Club, such as Hong Quan, Ho Hung, Bao Huynh, Doan Quoc, Pham Cong Tam, Ca Le Dung, La Han Vinh, Viet kim Quyen, Do Hieu, Thuc Quyen, Quoc Bao and Huynh Hien.
Artworks which were created from a creative art camp on Con Dao Island in March featuru famous places of Phu Hai Prison, Phu Son Prison of the Con Dao Island prison historical complex; the historical Quay 914, touching a deep emotional nerve with viewers
The display will run until April 28.
“The Rest of Love” by Ho Hung
“A rock sleeping in the evening sky on Con Dao Island” by Ho Hung
“Phu Hai Prison” by Viet Kim Quyen
A painting of a street on Con Dao Island by Thuc Quyen
A painting by Do Hieu
“Phu Son Prison” by Doan Quoc
“The Nhat beach” by Bao Huynh
“Con Dao Island” by Doan Quoc
“Grandmother” by Huynh Hien
An artwork by Ngo Thanh Hai
At the opening ceremony of the exhibition
Members of the Sai Gon Watercolor Club
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh
