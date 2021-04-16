OVs in France, French friends believe in bright future of Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Oversea Vietnamese ( OVs ) in France always believe in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam ( CPV ), and hope the country will develop strongly, said former Vice President of the Association of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) Nguyen Thanh Tong.
In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in France, Tong highlighted the success of the 13th National Party Congress, saying that in the ‘gloomy sky’ of the global economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a remarkable and proud bright spot. He believed that the country will thrive further under the leadership of newly-elected leaders.
Meanwhile, Lydia Samarbakhsh, head of the Communist Party of France Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, praised Vietnam's successes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the implementation of urgent and drastic decisions to effectively respond to the health crisis.
Vietnam has been always transparent in giving pandemic-related information, she stressed, noting that this has helped the international community assess the pandemic situation, thus enabling governments to prepare their own plans to control the disease.
She also mentioned challenges facing Vietnam in coping with climate change, and in realising its goal to become a developed country with high income by 2045.
Giving comments on the Vietnam – France relationship, Samarbakhsh said France always wants to maintain its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam. The Communist Party of France will continue contributing to the development and consolidation of partnerships between France and other countries, including Vietnam, she added.
She believed that the French government has always considered Vietnam a friendly country. This has facilitated political and diplomatic exchanges between the two countries, as well as cooperative relations that the two sides will continue to promote together, especially cooperation between localities of the two countries.
Meanwhile, Olivier Corzani, Mayor of Fleury Merogis city in the Essonne region, held that Vietnam is currently at the time of the most dynamic development.
Corzani expressed his hope that the new Vietnamese leadership will continue to lead the country to greater development, and further promote France-Vietnam cooperative ties in various fields./.
