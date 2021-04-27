Organic chickens and organic success for young man in Quảng Bình

Nguyễn Văn Nhị (wearing a white T-shirt) is happy to see the development of his chicken farm. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG BÌNH — After losing his father early in life, a young man in Quảng Bình Province has launched a successful start-up and provided for his family.

Nguyễn Văn Nhị, 30, owns a livestock breeding company with annual revenue of VNĐ6 billion (US$260,200) in the central province’s Quảng Thạch Commune, Quảng Trạch District.

His company sells the famous chicken product brand Nhị Nguyễn and NN01 bio-feed for livestock.

He won the Lương Đình Của Award in 2020 and a Certificate of Merit from former Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc for his achievements in economic development and contributions to the community.

His mother, Cao Thị Liễng, 63, said Nhị was the second child among her six children and after his father passed away at a young age, Nhị gave up his dreams of attending university to help his mother provide for the family.

He decided to go to HCM City to find a job after finishing grade 12 in 2009.

“He wanted to help me make money to take care of his young brothers," Nhị’s mother said.

"Nhị is a person who worked hard, overcome a difficult life away from home and always had the will to get rich."

When he worked as a hired labourer for farms in the south, he spent his nights studying to gain experience.

“My child was always eager to return to his hometown to settle down”, Liễng said.

After saving a little capital, in 2017 he decided to return to his hometown to develop his own farm.

The same year, Nhị established Nhị Nguyễn Agricultural Development Company specialising in raising chickens using biological feed.

"I saw the increasing need to use healthy and organic food becoming more and more popular,” he said.

Chickens on the farm are raised entirely organically, without using industrial feed or antibiotics.

At that time, no other chicken farm in Quảng Bình was doing the same thing.

"This gave me more and more determination,” said Nhị.

Nhị learned how to raise chickens from television programmes, books, and the internet.

He learned the locality had many agricultural by-products such as bran, corn, soybeans and fishmeal, but they were not used effectively.

“Use of industrial feed increases livestock costs and reduces profits," he said.

He researched and found recipes and ingredients to create chicken food that had enough nutrients and ensured the final chicken products were safe for consumption.

After a lot of trial and error, in late 2020, he successfully researched and processed ‘NN01 bio-feed’ for chickens, with the main ingredients being bio-products, agricultural by-products (maize, paddy, barley and digestive yeast), organic antibiotics, water and tonic.

VietGap standard Nhị Nguyễn chicken products are trusted by customers and have received good feedback.

"Industrially raised chickens, after cleaning and packaging, sell for about VNĐ100,000-120,000/kg and Nhị Nguyễn chicken costs VNĐ270,000/kg," Nhi said, adding, "it is high and stable profit.”

He has expanded his business by connecting with 40 farms in Quảng Bình, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị and Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces to raise Nhị Nguyễn chickens.

The company has invested in production costs, organised technology transfer training courses and purchased output from farms.

Each month the farm sells 4-5 tonnes of meat in northern provinces and Đà Nẵng City.

Head of Agriculture and Rural Development Department of Quảng Trạch District, Trần Văn Định, said local authorities highly appreciated the Nhị Nguyễn chicken production model.

"It has brought high efficiency in both economic value and the environment, meeting the needs and tastes of clean and safe food of people today,” he said. — VNS