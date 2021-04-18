One imported COVID-19 case reported on April 17 morning

The new patient, a 25-year-old Chinese man, has been quarantined since his entry into the country via the Huu Nghi Border Gate in northern Lang Son province on April 13.
He is undergoing treatment at the branch in Hanoi's Dong Anh district of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
So far, Vietnam has seen 2,475 recoveries from the coronavirus disease, according to the ministry's Department of Medical Service Administration.
Eleven of those still under treatment have tested negative for the virus once, 16 others twice, and 18 thrice.
There are 40,443 people kept in quarantine nationwide at present, the ministry noted, adding that 66,366 people had received COVID-19 vaccination as of 4pm on April 16.
Source: VNA
