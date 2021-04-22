Northern-western provinces urged to develop local tourism

Bản Giốc Waterfall ís a renowned tourist attraction in Cao Bằng Province. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn

THÁI NGUYÊN Six northern provinces in Việt Nam should continue to actively support and participate in two national tourism stimulus programmes – Vietnamese Travelling within Việt Nam and Việt Nam's Tourism – Safe and Attractive , said Đoàn Văn Việt, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Việt was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 12th programme of travelling through heritage areas of Việt Bắc region that spreads over six north-western provinces of Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang, Cao Bằng, Bắc Kạn, Thái Nguyên and Lạng Sơn on Wednesday.

The programme, held annually, aims to promote the culture and tourism of the six provinces that have great potential with well-known destinations like Ba Bể Lake (Bắc Kạn), Đồng Văn Karst Plateau (Hà Giang), Bản Giốc Waterfall (Cao Bằng), and Na Hang hydropower reservoir (Tuyên Quang).

This region is also the seat of the resistance government during the anti-French war and houses many ethnic groups with diversified cultures making it a destination for anyone interested in culture and history.

Among the attendees at the opening ceremony of the tourism stimulus programme were representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam Tourism Association, Vietnam Community-Based Network, travel agencies and culture-tourism sector of nearby provinces.

As six north-western provinces shares many similarities in natural, economic, cultural and social conditions, in addition to their tradition of exchanging and collaborating with each other in various fields, their cooperation in tourism development is crucial, laying firm foundations for promoting and introducing local landscapes, people, culture and tourism potential, the deputy minister stressed.

The 12th “Travelling Through the Heritage Areas of Việt Bắc Region” programme would strengthen the exchange and cooperation between the provinces and attract not only investors to exploit local tourism potential but also bring tourists to Thái Nguyên Province and the northern region of Việt Nam, he added.

The programme was scheduled to take place in Thái Nguyên in 2020 but was delayed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes surveying routes and tourist attractions in Thái Nguyên, seminars on tourism development cooperation in six provinces of the Việt Bắc region, an art show and a photo exhibition.

An art performance by local artists in the region is held at the opening ceremony of the programme. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nguyên

At the opening ceremony, the attendees enjoyed a special art programme titled Colours of Việt Bắc Region performed by professional artists and actors from the six provinces in the Việt Bắc Region.

Addressing at the ceremony, the deputy minister of Sports, Culture and Tourism noted that domestic tourism will be the focus of Việt Nam's recovery in the post-pandemic period 2021-2023.

He said: "Việt Bắc provinces need to further develop unique tourism products of their own to enable visitors to experience contemporary tourism products to meet the demand of the market in the new normal context.

"In particular, the provinces need to strengthen the digital transformation and information technology application in tourism, enhance tourism cooperation programmes with other localities nationwide, promote the effectiveness of regional linkage and connections with markets and businesses nationwide."

The programme will end today.

Also within the programme, representatives of Thái Nguyên Province handed over the hosting position to Hà Giang Province where the 13th edition of the programme Travelling through Heritage Areas of Việt Bắc region will take place next year. VNS