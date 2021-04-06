Northern provinces told to prepare for dangerous weather

HÀ NỘI — Moderate to heavy rains are expected in the northern region between April 6 and 14, according to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.
There will be scattered rain and thunderstorm in the northeast from the evening of April 12 to 14 in some areas. Hail and strong winds might occur.
The Central Highlands and southern region are forecast to enjoy sunny weather during the day and might experience showers and thunderstorms in some places at night. During a thunderstorm, there is a possibility of whirlwinds, lightning, and strong winds.
Hoàng Phúc Lâm, deputy director of the centre, said people could anticipate a thunderstorm when there are dark clouds and strong winds. These could mean the appearance of lightning and tornadoes.
He advised people to find safe shelter and avoid travelling on the road when there are thunderstorms, tornadoes, or lightning.
Thunderstorms usually occur after half an hour of rain. Then come gusts of wind, lightning, or whirlwinds.
The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting has applied technology including weather apps, Facebook and Zalo to provide information to people as soon as possible so that they can prepare for weather conditions, he said. — VNS
- UK weather: Snow falls in some parts as forecasters warn of 'bitterly cold' Easter Monday
- 'When we fight a war we forget the danger'
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
- Households struggle with record debt as income dwindles
- Today’s coronavirus news: More Quebec municipalities to enter lockdown; Almost 2.2 million more vaccine doses coming to Canada
- Chasing the American Dream: Four Migrants in Tijuana Tent Camp Tell Their Stories
- Bishop of Dover on race report: UK not yet a model for other white-majority countries
- Schoolboy overcomes hardship to excel academically
- 1965 decided the fate of the subcontinent
- Ontario’s medical equipment supply chain caught off guard by COVID-19
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS APRIL 5
Northern provinces told to prepare for dangerous weather have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.