Northern localities expand cooperation with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Both sides spoke highly of cooperation results obtained from the 2020 conference held in Liuzhou, Guangxi, notably offering mutual support to fight COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining stable development and friendship.
This year, they will continue delivering on commitments reached in recent years, enhance activeness and creativity in studying and performing new perceptions in signing collaboration agreements. Via the exchange of letters, phone talks, hotlines, conferences and seminars at border areas, localities promptly discussed views on emerging issues.
They will expand exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, tourism, crime combat, immigration, border and cyber security management. Localities will effectively protect and use water resources and aquatic species.
Parties will effectively implement three legal documents on Vietnam – China land border and related agreements, properly address arising problems in border areas, and increase the level of cooperation in building, managing, opening and upgrading border gates on the mainland as well as developing a exemplary border gate model.
Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, they will actively devise response measures while restoring trade and investment post-pandemic.
Source: VNA
