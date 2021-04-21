Noi Bai Airport expected to see record passenger traffic in coming holidays

An airport representative said after the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February, when the COVID-19 resurgence was brought under control, the number of passengers on domestic air routes has posted continual growth since March.

The airport expected that the throughput will reach about 75,000 passengers each day during the holidays, equivalent to 485 – 500 flights per day, rising some 25 percent from the current figure.

At present, the Noi Bai International Airport is handling nearly 60,000 passengers with 400 flights each day on average.

The number of domestic flights to/from this airport has recovered to the peak level in 2019, it noted, adding that to prepare for the approaching national holidays, which will last from April 30 to May 3, and the summer's peak travel season, the airport has arranged aviation security and police forces to ensure smooth traffic, maximized the security screening system, and increased check-in kiosks.

