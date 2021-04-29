No new COVID-19 cases documented over last 12 hours

Of the total number, 1,571 cases were locally infected.
The MoH's Medical Service Administration reported that a total of 2,516 patients have been given the all-clear from COVID-19 so far, while the death toll related to the disease remains at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 13 tested negative to the coronavirus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.
As many as 38,520 people having close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country.
An additional 59,056 people were given COVID-19 vaccine on April 27, raising the total number of those vaccinated against the virus to 318,792. They are frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control in localities.
The Health Ministry continuously warns about the high risk of the pandemic to spread to Vietnam, and urges people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations.
Source: VNA
