Nguyen Xuan Phuc elected as State President

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (right) and newly-elected State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. (Photo: VNA)



The resolution came into force right after it won the approval of the NA.

With 468 approval votes or 97.5 percent of the total NA deputies, the legislature passed a resolution on the election.

President Phuc was born on July 20, 1954 in the central province of Quang Nam. He was Politburo member of the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, member of the Party Central Committee of the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, and NA deputy of the 11th, 13th and 14th tenures.