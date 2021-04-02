Nghe An: Unique “Buddha’s hand” peach tree attracts visitors

Hundreds of people in Muong Xen town of the mountainous district of Ky Son in the central province of Nghe An have flocked to the house of a local man to admire a peach tree with the unique position called “Buddha’s hand”. This peach tree is priced over a hundred of million VND (over $5,000), a very high price for a peach tree. Hien, a local woman, who joined others to visit the tree last night, told VietNamNet that the shape of the tree and the color of its peach blossoms are special. A VietNamNet reporter contacted the tree owner, a man named Tran Van Ca, who said that he had to pay up to VND10 million (nearly $500) for transporting the tree from the Vietnam-Laos border to his home in Muong Xen town. Ca refused to disclose the price of the tree. The peach tree is over 3m high, the canopy is 4m wide, and many young flowers and leaves are sprouting. “The peach tree looks like a Buddha’s hand. The front and back are like a human hand. One offered me VND80 million (nearly $4,000) to take it to Hanoi but I have not agreed to sell. I… Read full this story

