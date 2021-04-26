New trail star found in Việt Nam Trail Marathon

Marathon
MỘC CHÂU — Hà Thị Hậu of Sa Pa won the 70km female race in the Việt Nam Trail Marathon (VTM) held in Mộc Châu District, Sơn La Province on Saturday.
First-time ultra runner Hậu took the victory after beating established trail runners Axelle de Feraudy from France and Việt Nam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 100km champion Nguyễn Thị Đường of Việt Nam.
Hậu is from a mountainous area, hailing from Sa Pa Town, Lào Cai Province where she regularly runs the hills and is also a running guide for Topas, the organiser of the event.
"I'll run in the 52km category in the upcoming VMM, then I target the VMM 100km," said Hậu.
In the 70km male event, the winner was Valentin Orange of France who beat Phạm Đức Luân and Nguyễn Văn Long of Việt Nam in second and third, respectively.
"It was a beautiful route through Mộc Châu," said Orange at the finish, where he looked very strong despite running 70km, much of which was under the strong April sun.
On the 42km start line this year were two Operation Smile Ambassadors including singer Đức Tuấn and traveller Trần Đặng Đăng Khoa who travelled around the world on his motorbike. They both ran the VTM for the first time.
Also running for Operation Smile Việt Nam at this year's event was Miss Việt Nam 2006 Mai Phương Thúy. This was the first time she ran 10km of trails.
The 70km this year saw the 'running writer' Trang Hạ who ran 70km for her first time at the VTM. She is also signed up for 70km distance at the VMM 2021 on August 27-29 in Sa Pa and Việt Nam Jungle Marathon 2021 on October 16 in Pù Luông Nature Reserve in Thanh Hóa Province.
The event saw almost 4,300 Việt Nam-based runners from 48 nations race from 5km to 70km on trails through the orchards and tea fields of Mộc Châu. — VNS
- Nissan Việt Nam điều chỉnh giá bán tháng 4/2019
- 28 Best New Android Games From The Last 2 Weeks (5/29/13
- 25 NEW FACES UPDATE #6
- How to take pictures of the Perseid meteor shower and the stars
- AMC's '08 trail leads to slate
- AMC's '08 trail leads to slate of miniseries
- 33 Best (And 1 WTF) New Android Games From The Last 2 Weeks (8/19/14
- Astros' Jose Altuve gains overall lead in MLB All-Star fan balloting
- 31 Best New Android Games From Last Two Weeks (7/7/12
- August New Moon 2018: See a Solar Eclipse and Meteor Shower in the 'Moonless' Sky
- How to take photos of stars, star-trails and the ISS
- Shimano’s trail-ripping eMTB tech will make you ditch analog bikes altogether
New trail star found in Việt Nam Trail Marathon have 531 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.