New shows, young singers are attracting big audiences

The “Veston” music project was held at the Pedagogical College of Đà Lạt. It sold out all of its 5,000 tickets. VNS Photo An Phương

HCM CITY — Although affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese music market has been able to make changes in recent months, adding major music shows, quality products and many new faces with bold musical personalities.

After more than a month of delay, the concert of famous pop singer Mỹ Tâm is expected to take place on April 25 at Military Zone 7 Stadium in HCM City and May 1 at Mỹ Đình Stadium in Hà Nội.

Most of the songs to be performed in the show are hits from her latest album Tâm 9 .

The show will also feature special guests like Hà Anh Tuấn, Phan Mạnh Quỳnh and rapper Wowy.

Recently, Tuấn held a music concert in Đà Lạt City to launch his music project “Veston” to audiences. The concert sold all of its more than 5,000 tickets.

On May 15, a concert of love songs over 30 years of Quốc Bảo will be held at Hòa Bình Theater in District 1 in HCM City.

The show will be divided into three parts to represent the career of the musician. It will include performances by celebrated singers like Trần Thu Hà and Bằng Kiều.

In addition, musician Nguyễn Minh Cường and singer Nguyễn Hà will perform a mini concert “Chạy trời sao khỏi nắng” (No flying from fate) at the Youth Culture House on the evening of April 17.

Singer Dương Triệu Vũ will also hold a concert to help stimulate tourism demand in Hội An. It will feature Quang Dũng, Đàm Vĩnh Hưng and Hồ Ngọc Hà.

Online tunes go viral

Due to COVID, many singers and musicians have taken the initiative and made changes.

Many of them are still actively launching music products. In addition, a variety of content, forms and trends are still being produced.

This year, online music is still the the most prominent trend in Vietnamese music.

Recently, episodes of “Xuân Hạ Thu Đông Rồi Lại Xuân” (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring again), a TV reality show showcasing street performances of favourite Vietnamese singers, went viral on social media in Việt Nam.

The show is produced by HCM City Television (HTV) and Forest Studio. It has attracted 42,777 followers on its Facebook page and more than 265,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel.

Its videos, which screen live performances on HCM City streets, have earned tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Young singers like Hòa Minzy, Hứa Kim Tuyền and Anh Tú have permanent spots on the show.

The trio has collaborated with special guest performers in each episode such as pop stars Uyên Linh and Văn Mai Hương, winner and first runner-up of the TV reality music show Vietnam Idol 2010.

Singers Anh Tú, Hòa Minzy and Hứa Kim Tuyền (left to right) perform in a Xuân Hạ Thu Đông Rồi Lại Xuân show. Photo courtesy of the producer

During the show, the singers have covered Vietnamese and foreign songs featuring different topics like love, film soundtracks, and favourite Vietnamese songs from the 2000s.

In addition, young singers such as Hoàng Dũng, Dương Hoàng Yến, Phùng Khánh Linh, Hoàng Ly, Bùi Công Nam, Sofia, EmceeL and Huy R are also attracting the attention of audiences with their unique voices and young energy.

Experts say the music market this year will see big changes, with more opportunities for young artists and impressive, creative and meaningful music shows that are expected to attract many viewers. VNS