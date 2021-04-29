New play for children to be staged at dance school

The Dragonfly Youth Theatre will present a new production for children, The World's Worst Children, at the HCM City Dance School on May 9. Photo from the organiser's Facebook page

The Dragonfly Youth Theatre will present a new production for children, The World's Worst Children, at the HCM City Dance School on May 9.

The play is based on the short story collection for children The World's Worst Children , by English bestselling author David Walliams.

The collection revolves around five beastly boys and five gruesome girls.

The performance will feature young actors from the Dragonfly Youth Theatre.

The show will begin at 3pm at 155 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa Street in District 3.