New key transport projects to be commenced in HCM City

The HCM City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority and the municipal Department of Transport said on April 20 that they will coordinate in this regard.
Deputy Director of the department Phan Cong Bang said HCM City and Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc and Binh Duong provinces have recently held a meeting on the construction of HCM City-Moc Bai and HCM City-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressways.
The construction of the HCM City-Moc Bai expressway is scheduled to start in 2023 and be completed in 2025. Meanwhile, the other is set to be built later due to limited investment capital.
Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Authority, said they will submit projects to build An Phu intersection and transport infrastructure in Thu Duc to the municipal People's Council for appraisal.
The Authority has also coordinated with Thu Duc to deal with issues regarding site clearance and investment capital.
In late 2020, the municipal People's Council adopted a plan on collecting fees for the use of infrastructure and public utilities at the city's border gates and seaports.
The Transport Department will start collecting fees from July 1.
Source: VNA
