New chairs chosen for NA Committees

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (third, left) and newly-elected Chairmen of NA Committees, NA Secretary General and State Auditor General. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the election of chairpersons to a number of NA Committees on Wednesday, with the approval of all 463 deputies present at the session.

Nguyễn Đắc Vinh, a member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, was elected as Chairman of the 14th NA's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents.

Lê Quang Huy, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, has become the new Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment.

Meanwhile, Vũ Hải Hà, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, will hold the post of Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations.

The resolution took effect as soon as it won the approval of the legislature.

Also at the session, Bùi Văn Cường, a member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, was elected Secretary General of the 14th legislature.

A resolution on his election won approval votes of all 465 deputies present at the working session or 96.88 per cent of total NA deputies, and came into force right after that.

Trần Sỹ Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the NA Office, has become new State Auditor General after a resolution on his election gained approval votes of all 462 participating deputies.

During the morning working session, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính submitted a proposal to relieve a number of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers and Government members.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council, presented proposals on relieving several Vice Chairpersons and members of the NEC.

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc also proposed the relief of a number of members of the Council on National Defence and Security.

Also yesterday, PM Chính submitted a list of Prime Ministerial and Ministerial candidates to the National Assembly for election and the outcome will be released on Thursday. — VNS