National tourism year launched

NINH BÌNH — A ceremony was held in Hoa Lư ancient royal capital in the northern province of Ninh Bình on Tuesday to launch the National Tourism Year 2021 with Ninh Bình as the main destination.

Various activities will promote local tourism with the theme ‘Hoa Lư – Thousand Year Old Royal Capital’ hosted by local authorities and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

An aerial view of a temple in Hoa Lư Ancient Capital. — Photo useful.vn

Addressing the ceremony, the chairman of Ninh Bình's People's Committee Phạm Quang Ngọc said hosting Tourism Year 2021 is the great honour and responsibility of local authorities and people, which is also a chance for the province to confirm its role in the tourism map of Việt Nam and the world.

"This is also an opportunity for Ninh Bình to develop and become a leading destination in Việt Nam," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Ðức Ðam said the theme of the event once more confirm the eternal value of ancient Hoa Lư capital and other cultural and natural heritage sites in the province.

"Those are priceless asset of the whole country," he said.

The Deputy PM asked agencies to work together to grow tourism in a sustainable way to preserve and enrich cultural heritage for the next generations.

"The tourism sector should apply digital transformation more quickly and properly to develop services," he said.

Thousands of attendees at the ceremony then enjoyed an art show by more than 500 performers and a firework show.

Ninh Bình also hosted National Tourism Year in 2020.

Last year, the province received some 2.8 million visitors, a 60 per cent decrease against the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoa Lư Ancient Royal Capital is located in the core area of Tràng An Landscape Complex site – a World Heritage site recognised by UNESCO. The relic site system in Hoa Lư involved historical figures of Đinh (968-980), Tiền Lê (Early Lê, 980-1009) and the beginning of Lý reigns (1009-1010).

Hoa Lư was chosen as the first capital of the feudal state in Việt Nam between 968 and 1010. In 1010, King Lý Thái Tổ moved the capital from Hoa Lư to Thăng Long (Hà Nội). Though the former capital Hoa Lư was no longer the capital, kings of the Lý, Trần, Lê and Nguyễn dynasties still renovated and built more temples, mausoleums, pagodas and palaces at the site.

The present Hoa Lư site now covers a total area of 13.87sq.m. — VNS