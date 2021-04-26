National Quality Awards 2019-2020 bestowed on 116 businesses

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and representatives from a number of ministries, sectors and businesses attended the event.

The Vietnam National Quality Awards 2019 went to 61 enterprises, while 55 others received the Awards in 2020.

Also at the ceremony, the Global Performance Excellence Awards (GPEA) 2019-2020 were presented to four enterprises: Viglacera Corporation JSC; KIZUNA JV Joint Stock Company, Tan A Production and Trading Company Limited, and Central Power Electronic Measurement Equipment Manufacturing Center of the Central Power Corporation.

Addressing the event, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat said the winners were all typical enterprises with the high spirit of innovation, which crystallized the quality of their products and services.

In the coming time, the ministry will continue to work hard on setting out policies so that businesses can enjoy preferential treatment on market access and development, thus improving their productivity and quality as well as promoting innovation, improving their competitiveness, he said.

The National Quality Awards were approved by the Prime Minister and are included in the GPEA. The PM signed decisions presenting the awards to 116 companies last year.

Over the past 25 years, more than 2,000 enterprises have won these awards, including 240 receiving the golden prize. Of note, 50 were also honored with the GPEA.

The GPEA program is administered by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organization (APQO), which is a non-profit organization bringing together all of the leading quality societies in the Asia Pacific region.

To be eligible for the prestigious awards, businesses must earn a national quality award for two years preceding the year of application and be recommended by the national awards body.

2019 was the 20th year Vietnam has participated in the GPEA program. So far, there have been 50 Vietnamese enterprises winning this international awards.

