National Online Book Festival launched

In preparation for the festival, all technological platforms have been readied to serve readers. Numerous exchange activities and forums will take place on book365.vn .
This is the second year the National Online Book Festival is held with the message "Bringing books to everywhere".
The National Online Book Festival is expected to serve over 60% of readers in many localities outside Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
The organising board also aims to attract over 100 publishing houses and units around the country and have a minimum of 10 million hits as well as 10,000 book titles for sale and over 30,000 books for readers.
